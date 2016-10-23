Lopamudra continues to give a tough fight to Om Swami on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 23rd, 2016 at 1:58 pm

PIC 26

 

Om Swami is crossing swords with Lopa on every possible occasion but every time Lopamudra has given it back to him. During the Weekend ka Vaar, Om Swami tells Lopa to keep quiet. He further adds that nobody can stop him so Lopa should mind her words. Lopa says that he should keep his attitude to himself. She tells him that she won’t forget what he has said to her. Om Swami questions whether she talks to her elders in a similar way. Lopa answers saying that there’s no comparison between her family and Om Swami because none of them behave like him. After this Swami ji has no choice but to keep quiet.

 

PIC 35

 

PIC 37

 

PIC 39

 

Will Om Swami continue his squabbles with Lopa? How will Lopa handle him? Keep watching Bigg Boss 10 every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and every Sat- Sun at 9PM!


