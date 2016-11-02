Lopamudra and Nitibha break into a verbal spat on Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 2nd, 2016 at 4:56 pm

Come hail come storm, but the contestants are hell bent on proving each other wrong.  Lopamudra maybe a good cook but the lady won’t stand to listen someone talk to her in a harsh authoritative manner. 

 

Tonight a fight unfolds between Lopa and Nitibha on Bigg Boss, when Nitibha commands Lopa to make tea and parathas and Lopa doesn’t keep up to the time. 

 

She argues that her hands are busy at work and Nitibha will have to wait till she can accommodate her demands. Nitibha throws a huge fit about Lopa's comments and Lopa ends up retaliating equally.

 

Both ladies come close to clawing each other with their mere ability of using words. Wow, that’s some heavy portion of arguments for a meal! 
Where do you think this squabble will lead to? Beauty versus cutie, on Bigg Boss 10 tonight 10.30PM!


