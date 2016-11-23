posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 23rd, 2016 at 11:52 am

Tonight Bigg Boss calls Lopamudra to the confession room and assigns her and Manu a Secret Task. Under this task both of them have to steal 50 percent gold that is recovered by Rohan from the BB Gold Mine. If they succeed at this, Rohan will lose his Captaincy and the next Captaincy task will happen between Lopamudra and Manu.

Lopamudra communicates the same to Manu and tells him that they are one team. But Manu has something else on mind. He tells Monalisa and Manveer that he will make Lopamudra steal the gold. Later on, Lopamudra tries to patch up with Rohan but Rohan no more trusts her. Lopamudra continues her attempts. When Rohan is sleeping, she goes to the treasure box kept near him and tries to open it.

Will Lopamudra and Manu succeed in winning the Secret Task? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight to catch up with all the drama!