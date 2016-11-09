Look who is back with a Bhajan on Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 9th, 2016 at 1:56 pm

Last Sunday the members saw the exit of Swami Om from the Bigg Boss house. However, they had no clue that Swami Ji was placed in a secret room, having a watchful eye on all the happenings in the house.

 

PIC 31

 

PIC 41

 

It’s just mid-week and we can certainly feel his absence in the house. After the luxury budget task presentation and seeing how the housemates chose the luxury budget over him, Swami Om requested Bigg Boss to get him back into the house!

 

PIC 47

 

PIC 43

 

PIC 46

 

And guess what? Wish granted!!!
Yes, Swami Om is back in the house and how! Watch his cool entry and him giving a confident statement that he is here to stay.

 

PIC 49

 

Let’s give a moment to 'Gharwale' to seep the 'Urja' of this news in! Watch Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM to see what happens next!


﻿

