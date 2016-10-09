posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 9th, 2016 at 10:35 pm

Manish Paul may have been searching for the perfect heroine of his love story but that doesn't stop him from winning the hearts of little ones.

With the entry of the wild cards on the show, JDJ9 is abuzz with an all new energy.

And what's even more adorable than the cuteness factor is how well they bonded with Manish.

From Preetjot's witty banter, to Spandan's non-stop commentary, to encouraging Teriya and just cracking jokes with everyone. Manish seems to have struck a chord with their hearts.

Cannot wait to see more of such cute-funny moments on JDJ9!