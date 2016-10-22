Lokesh cracks the code of entertainment on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 22nd, 2016 at 5:03 pm

There are no extra points for guessing, how in this chaotic week one, Lokesh Sharma still managed to hold her reigns and not become a part of any fight.

 

PIC 17

 

PIC 24

 

 

But who said that made her any less interesting? The lady has got a unique style to get everyone to chuckle to her 'weirdly awesome' comments. Her mannerisms and one liners are catchy enough to make us keep yearning for more. Not to forget, her sign offs are just so cool! We think, she can be a prettychill 'rapper-reporter'!

 

And if you disagree to any bit, we have the man here himself, Salman Khan, who seems to be amazed by the way she carries herself on this show. 

 

Here's a fun conversation between the two...

 

 

Play

 

Tune into Bigg Boss 10, tonight at 9PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with