posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 22nd, 2016 at 5:03 pm

There are no extra points for guessing, how in this chaotic week one, Lokesh Sharma still managed to hold her reigns and not become a part of any fight.

But who said that made her any less interesting? The lady has got a unique style to get everyone to chuckle to her 'weirdly awesome' comments. Her mannerisms and one liners are catchy enough to make us keep yearning for more. Not to forget, her sign offs are just so cool! We think, she can be a prettychill 'rapper-reporter'!

And if you disagree to any bit, we have the man here himself, Salman Khan, who seems to be amazed by the way she carries herself on this show.

Here's a fun conversation between the two...

