'Lockdown', Luxury Budget Task on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 15th, 2016 at 11:29 am

The contestants are shocked to see everyone’s luggage disappear from the house. So much so, the bathrooms are locked too. While everyone wonders about it, there’s a message from Bigg Boss and he announces the new Luxury Budget Task, ‘Lockdown’!

 

IMG_6242

 

IMG_6247

 

Gaurav reads out that all personal and Bigg Boss house belongings are confiscated and have been stored in a container in the garden area. Gharwale are divided into Team Rohan and Team Monalisa. They have to wear the sack cloths throughout the task.

 

IMG_6276

 

IMG_6282

 

PIC 75

 

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to watch how the contestants are pitted against each other for this unique and entertaining task!


