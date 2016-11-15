posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 15th, 2016 at 11:29 am

The contestants are shocked to see everyone’s luggage disappear from the house. So much so, the bathrooms are locked too. While everyone wonders about it, there’s a message from Bigg Boss and he announces the new Luxury Budget Task, ‘Lockdown’!

Gaurav reads out that all personal and Bigg Boss house belongings are confiscated and have been stored in a container in the garden area. Gharwale are divided into Team Rohan and Team Monalisa. They have to wear the sack cloths throughout the task.

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to watch how the contestants are pitted against each other for this unique and entertaining task!