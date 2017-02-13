posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 13th, 2017 at 3:23 pm

Rising Star has already set a benchmark on the national television. The show keeps the viewers hooked as everything goes LIVE. What adds cherry on cake is the fact that singers choose this marvelous platform to present their talent and all they get is one shot to prove. No editing and erasure is what it comprises of.

Here are the reasons why a LIVE show, like ‘Rising Star’ is thoroughly engrossing –

1. No retakes and cuts in between

2. The reactions of the performers and experts are absolutely real and instant

3. Nobody knows what will happen next hence the excitement builds