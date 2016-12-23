Life is being tough on Saumya and Harman on Shakti!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 23rd, 2016 at 3:30 pm

DSC_2326

 

Saumya and Harman’s love has seen many ups and downs. After Harman saved Saumya and returned home, they were welcomed by the news of sad demise of Saumya’s mother. That breaks both, Saumya and Surbhi. Harman, unable to detach himself from Saumya, decides to take her back to his house. Obviously, Preeto, Harak and rest of the family is completely against this.

 

DSC_2360

 

DSC_2384

 

Preeto tries to throw Saumya out of the house but sees no success. Eventually, she comes up with a plan and asks Saumya to convince Harman and Surbhi to get married to each other. A shocked Saumya attempts to speak to both, Harman and Surbhi, her younger sister, but cannot muster up courage to bring up the topic of their marriage.

 

DSC_2505

 

DSC_2511

 

This week, Saumya finally tells Preeto that she won’t be able to get Harman and Surbhi married and that she prefers to leave their house forever. She sets off on her further life journey leaving behind a note for Harman. She urges him to not come after looking for her. Hurt, Harman resolves that he would not go to find her.

 

DSC_2440

 

Click here to get a glimpse into all the drama!

 

Will Harman really let Saumya go out of his life? Or will destiny bring them in front of each other once again? Stay tuned to Shakti, Mon- Fri at 8.00PM!


﻿

