Let's see what's brewing on Coffee with Gaurav and Gurbani on Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 8th, 2016 at 12:13 pm

It’s a new week on Bigg Boss and after the nomination dose on Monday, Gaurav and Gurbani are up to spreading some light chuckles. The duo decides to play Coffee with Gaurav and Bani and as one would guess, they look for a fitting first guest.

Nitibha, who is passing by, becomes their first guest on the show. Gaurav teases her on funny ‘Rajkumari’ accent and she takes it in a good stride.

 

So here’s how the flow of the rapid fire on this show goes…

 

Gaurav-"Aapka best day?"

Nitibha-"Medallion wala day."

 

Bani-"Who do you hate most?"

Nitibha-"Navin, because he cracks bad jokes."

 

Bani-"Favourite person in the house?"

Nitibha-"Lokesh!"

 

Gaurav-"Jail me jana accha laga?"

Nitibha-"Haan."

 

Gaurav-"Kya aap dobara jana chahengi?"

Nitibha-"Bilkul bhi nahi."

 

Gaurav-"Jana pada to kis ke saath jayengi?"

Nitibha-"Karan ke sath wapas jaungi, he's my perfect jailmate."

 

Well, that’s a wrap on this one. Nitibha, in a game of checkmate on Bigg Boss, you led yourself to find a jail-mate.

Looks like the mornings on Bigg Boss have begun to brew with a fun twist. Catch this buzz tonight at 10.30PM only on Bigg Boss, we don’t want to spill all the beans! 


