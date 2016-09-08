Let's Play Pose with Jacqueline Fernandez

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 8th, 2016 at 2:54 pm

JDJ9 judge, Jacqueline Fernandez, is spot on with her poses! Take some lessons on how to strike a pose right here from her.

IMG_4140
IMG_4131
IMG_4145
 
IMG_4141
IMG_4155
IMG_4160
IMG_4168
IMG_4210
IMG_4670
 
Stay tuned to JDJ9, every Saturday at 10PM!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


﻿

