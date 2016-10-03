Let's meet our hot new judge on JDJ9-Farah Khan

This week on JDJ9, get ready for 'fun ka triple dose' as our new Judge enters the show. Her bindass nature and 'killer-mastiwali-vibes' will pump in all new energy to the show. This woman is none other than Bollywood’s most fun-loving choreographer-Farah Khan! She is here with the 'bachcha party', who are here to give a tough competition to the top five from last week.

While Farah Khan’s popularity is much visible through her work and journey, let’s walk you through some of the interesting facts about her...

 

14099632_165926793844606_509701293_n

 

Debut Song

‘Pehla Nasha’ was Farah Khan’s debut song and marked the beginning of her career as a choreographer.

Multi Talented

Farah Khan is superb at various things be it choreographing, directing a movie, hosting, acting in films, the lady has accomplished these all.

 

 

12677403_220377541671619_537976833_n

 

Hollywood Fame

Hollywood celebrities like Kylie Minogue and Shakira have also been choreographed by Farah Khan.

Directorial Victory

Farah Khan is the second woman director to be nominated in the category of best director for her film 'Main Hoon Na'.

 

 

14156603_684299358390661_1618728170_n

 

Mommy Dearest

Farah Khan started her film company 'Three’s Company' in honour of her triplets one son Czar and two daughters Diva and Anya.

 

 

14276485_1797238343893499_307700736_n

 

International Recognition

Farah Khan's rise to international fame also happened with her work in Monsoon Wedding, Bombay Dreams and Vanity Fair.

Friendship with SRK

Farah Khan met actor Shahrukh Khan on the set of 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' and the two have shared a strong friendship since then on.

 

 

14474135_1286138848087559_4268279125136900096_n

 

Moment of Inspiration

In 1982, Farah Khan got inspired towards dancing after seeing Michael Jackson’s song “Thriller"

Winner takes it All

In 1986, Farah Khan and Hemu Sinha won the competition for Indian entry to “World Dance Championship”

 

Let’s see what fun is in store for us with this super-fab choreographer on board! Cannot wait to see JDJ9 on Saturday at 10PM!


