Let's know about the secret tasks that Vikas gets tonight on Bigg Boss 11!

The first challenge comes to Vikas, he receives a phone call from Bigg Boss and gets to know that he has to any how save Akash (the easy target for the jail punishment) and himself from Kaalkothri Ki Saza after the announcement of mutual decision to be taken on this matter has been made!

 

In some time when the announcement is made for the saza Vikas has a debate on why he doesn’t want Akash to go in the jail and him as well.  Others don’t understand why he is trying to overlook if Akash is the most deserving candidate!

 

Moments later he gets another task in which he has to make one person in the Bigg Boss house cry. Vikas is then seen sitting with Hina and Luv and then he gives them a bet saying if they can weep while sitting bringing forth all the emotions they have. Vikas plays smart saying he will be part of it too.

 

Does Vikas get successful in these tasks? Watch tonight’s episode to know. 


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

