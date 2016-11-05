posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 5th, 2016 at 1:10 pm

We are ready to rock and roll into the Weekend ka Vaar. It’s Salman time once again. But a treat awaits the Bigg Boss contestants. There is going to be full throttle madness in the house tonight with the Rock On stars, Farhan and Shraddha’s visit.

The contestants are super excited to greet them and have a blast. It’s a given that there is going to be solid milan of sur and taal on the show.

Farhan and Sharddha get the contestants to sing for the audiences.

Swami Om jams with Farhan

Nitibha and Shraddha become the singing divas of the night

Sharddha and Farhan get the contestants to play a small game.

Well, this one will be worth the watch.



We cannot wait to see what else unfolds in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss Weekend ka Vaar! Are you ready to see ki sangam hoga ya sangram hoga? Tune in tonight at 9PM!