Let's get ready to rock with the Rock On 2 stars on Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 5th, 2016 at 1:10 pm

We are ready to rock and roll into the Weekend ka Vaar. It’s  Salman time once again. But a treat awaits the Bigg Boss contestants. There is going to be full throttle madness in the house tonight with the Rock On stars, Farhan and Shraddha’s visit.
The contestants are super excited to greet them and have a blast. It’s a given that there is going to be solid milan of sur and taal on the show.

PIC 03

 

PIC 04

 

PIC 05

 

PIC 07

 

 

Farhan and Sharddha get the contestants to sing for the audiences.

 

PIC 06

 

PIC 12

 

 

Swami Om jams with Farhan

 

PIC 08

 

PIC 09

 

Nitibha and Shraddha become the singing divas of the night

 

PIC 10

 

PIC 11

 

 

Sharddha and Farhan get the contestants to play a small game.

 

PIC 13

 

PIC 15

 

PIC 17

 

PIC 18

 

Well, this one will be worth the watch.


We cannot wait to see what else unfolds in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss Weekend ka Vaar! Are you ready to see ki sangam hoga ya sangram hoga? Tune in tonight at 9PM!


