posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 22nd, 2018 at 2:22 pm

To love laughter and a happily ever after!

Our beloved Saumya a.k.a Rubina Dilaik married her longtime boyfriend Abhinav Shukla who also plays Rakdeep Thakur on Silsila – Badallte Rishton Ka. It was a private ceremony that took place in Shimla on the 21st of June in a Himachali-Punjabi Style with the presence of her parents and close friends and family. Rubina wore a magnificent pastel colored lehenga enhanced with floral embroidery all over while her beau complimented her perfectly his powder blue sherwani. The wedding décor was refreshing and all about welcoming spring with open arms! While a few friends from the industry were a part of their wedding, a grand reception in Mumbai follows really soon!



We wish the couple a very happy married life!