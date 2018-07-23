posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 23rd, 2018 at 11:23 pm

Love has the power to change everything. It is love that keeps you inspired, grounded, and makes you live every moment deeply! In the last decade, celebrating love a.k.a. mohabbat has been truly been very special. With an array of TV shows running on Colors, we’ve certainly learnt a little something about love. Here are five such love lessons for you thanks to these beautiful stories!

Bepannaah: When you’re lost and directionless, trust love to find you in ways you’ve never thought about. Just like Zoya and Aditya!

Shakti: With a reality that’s still not equally accepted in the society, Saumya strives to bring about the change. Her loving husband has always been by her side and that’s the kind of love that keeps you going!

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka: Relationships these days are fragile and often conflicting, and this show revolves around such relationships. However, one thing that binds all of it together is love! This emotion has the power to take over anything and that’s what we see in Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka.

Tu Aashiqui: Weaved beautifully in music, Ahaan and Pankti's story is pure! Love is about keeping each other safe and secure at all times and the duo constantly work towards the same! This is a love story that gives you the butterflies in the stomach!

Kasam: If certain people are meant to be in love, the universe eventually helps you find its way. Through twisted fate and destiny’s plan, Kritika and Ranbir’s story is powerful and magical!