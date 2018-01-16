Lesser known facts about Arjun Bijlani!

We’ve loved every character that Arjun Bijlani has played till date. The actor who has taken the risk of trying something new every time has only impressed the audience through his performances.

 

No wonder the man has a huge female fan following for his chocolaty looks and intense performance. We are totally drooling over his character ‘Deep’ currently on Ishq Mein Marjawan.

 

 

Let’s know some more about this super talented actor.

 

 

Love for bikes – He has been passionate about bikes ever since he was in college. Arjun was part of a stunt gang during those days.

 

26073812_1920931828235369_580904209503748096_n

 

 

Fear of – Arjun Bijlani has a fear of heights, he also fears traveling by flights.

 

25011211_1789623321333024_7388514905097240576_n

 

 

Owns – Interestingly, Arjun owns a wine shop in Mumbai.

 

25006586_2083332085229551_8404876391224442880_n

 

 

No alcohol – Yes, Arjun Bijlani doesn’t drink alcohol! Isn’t it fantastic?

 

22221194_370087526774972_3183044183401168896_n

 

 

 

Favorite place – Arjun loves Goa and dreams of owning a house there.

 

15538815_375599266111789_7092170201852018688_n

 

 

 

Favorite dish – Butter Chicken is his favorite dish.

 

16124284_243439172763364_6448105354344529920_n

 

 

 

You think you know something more about your favorite actor? Do share them in the comment box below.

 

﻿

