posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 16th, 2018 at 6:03 pm

We’ve loved every character that Arjun Bijlani has played till date. The actor who has taken the risk of trying something new every time has only impressed the audience through his performances.

No wonder the man has a huge female fan following for his chocolaty looks and intense performance. We are totally drooling over his character ‘Deep’ currently on Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Let’s know some more about this super talented actor.

Love for bikes – He has been passionate about bikes ever since he was in college. Arjun was part of a stunt gang during those days.

Fear of – Arjun Bijlani has a fear of heights, he also fears traveling by flights.

Owns – Interestingly, Arjun owns a wine shop in Mumbai.

No alcohol – Yes, Arjun Bijlani doesn’t drink alcohol! Isn’t it fantastic?

Favorite place – Arjun loves Goa and dreams of owning a house there.

Favorite dish – Butter Chicken is his favorite dish.

Ishq Mein Marjawan