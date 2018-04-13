Laddoo and his ghost friend enter Premlata and Roopa's bodies on 'Belan Wali Bahu.'

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 13th, 2018 at 5:32 pm

In a new story this week, Laddoo meets his old friend Mahesh who is also a ghost like him. Roopa initially faints to know about Mahesh from Laddoo, as the former isn’t visible to her like Laddoo. Later Roopa even complains Laddoo for not spending enough time with her but Mahesh.

 

DSC_8953

 

 

Mahesh tells Laddoo that all the wives are like Roopa, always complaining. Mahesh even scares the ‘Awasthi family’ with his special powers, but also saves them from chota sajan. Roopa once again tells Laddoo that because of Mahesh everyone in the family is scared, and this makes Mahesh feel bad.

 

 

DSC_8967

 

 

After a series of events where Mahesh realizes that Roopa is always talking negative about him. He decides to teach her a lesson by entering her body. Next day on wards the family members get shocked to see Roopa’s rude behavior towards them. Mahesh does so that the family members start hating Roopa, but Laddo decides he wouldn’t let that happen.

 

DSC_9715

 

 

Mahesh being in Roopa’s body creates a situation wherein the family members are forced to ask Roopa to leave the house. Just then Laddoo gets inside Premlata’s body and tries to stop Roopa.

 

 

What happens after that?

 

 

To know watch Belan Wali Bahu Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with