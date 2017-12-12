Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani: Yuvraj to confess about his love for Anushka?

This week on Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani, we will see how Anushka will encounter the only witness of Janvi’s kidnappers called Monu. But as soon as Anushka would try talking to him the boy would get kidnapped. However, Anushka would assure his mother that she would bring him back safe.

 

Yuvraj and Anushka would go on a hunt for Monu, but whether they will be able to free him or no will be known in the episodes during this week.

 

 

Further in the story the situation will unfold in such a way that the only witness, Monu would also be of no help for Anushka, and why this happens will soon be known.

 

Anushka would be seen breaking down  and angry at God for taking away the only clue that could lead her to Janvi’s culprits.

 

On the other hand Yuvraj would ahead expressing his feelings for Anushka to Ammaji!

 

 

What would be her reaction? To watch everything tune in Mon-Fri at 9:30 PM!


