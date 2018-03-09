Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani: Yuvraj saves Anushka from Rantej's attack.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 9th, 2018 at 5:02 pm

Tonight’s episode of Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani is going to be truly intriguing!

 

Rantej, who considers Anushka to be his biggest enemy tries to kill her in the middle of the night. Anushka wakes up at the right time and raises an alarm. Rantej tells Anushka that she will have to pay for whatever she did to him and his brothers in the past.

 

DSC_1151

 

 

Just when he is about to attack Anushka by an axe, Yuvraj walks in and stops him from doing so.

 

Rantej has a shocking look on his face!

 

 

DSC_0083

 

 

Yuvraj gives a warning to Rantej in support of his wife.

 

What does he say?

 

IMG_9421

 

 

Watch in tonight’s episode.

 

Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani Mon-Fri at 9:30 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with