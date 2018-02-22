Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani: Rantej and his men get harshly punished this week!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 22nd, 2018 at 4:46 pm

This week on Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani, Anushka comes up with a new plan to teach a lesson to Rantej and his brothers, who have who have terrorized the women of Veerpur.

 

IMG_0242

 

 

Anushka introduces Dr.Vishal to her gang members saying he is the one who would help them deal with Rantej and his men. She smartly plots against them with the help of Trisha.

 

 

Trisha calls up Rantej and asks him to meet her.  Simultaneously, she also sends letters to Ranbir and Tej asking them to meet her. The trick works and Ranbir and Tej reach the spot unaware of Anushka’s plans.  Anushka then manages to drug them and Dr. Vishal performs surgery on the unconscious men.

 

DSC_0248

 

 

Once Rantej and his brothers regain their consciousness they realize that something is wrong with their bodies. It is then revealed that they have lost their ‘mardaangi.’Rantej immediately reaches out to the doctor for help but is shocked to find out that his situation is irreversible.

 

DSC_2441

 

 

Anushka feels really happy seeing them all suffer.

 

Want to know what happens next?

 

Stay tuned to Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani Mon-Fri at 9:30 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with