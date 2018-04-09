posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 9th, 2018 at 4:22 pm

This week on Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani things will slightly turn bitter between Shaurya and Juhi (Anushka). As per the track, Shaurya takes Juhi on the terrace. She gets surprised to see the 10 birthday cakes that are kept. The duo cuts the cakes and there happens a romantic moment between the two.

Later during the night while Juhi is in her room, Shaurya comes in and expresses that he wants to spend some special time with her. To his utter surprise, Juhi slaps him. Shaurya feels extremely hurt, breaks all the promises and says that he would never ever trouble her in life.

Dadi on the hand senses something wrong between Shaurya and Juhi and questions the latter about the same.

What will Juhi say in her response? Also, will Juhi and Shaurya be able to mend their relation in future?

To know, watch Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani: Mon-Fri at 9:30 PM.