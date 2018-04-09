Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani: Did Juhi hurt Shaurya?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 9th, 2018 at 4:22 pm

This week on Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani things will slightly turn bitter between Shaurya and Juhi (Anushka). As per the track, Shaurya takes Juhi on the terrace. She gets surprised to see the 10 birthday cakes that are kept. The duo cuts the cakes and there happens a romantic moment between the two.

 

IMG_9320

 

 

Later during the night while Juhi is in her room, Shaurya comes in and expresses that he wants to spend some special time with her. To his utter surprise, Juhi slaps him. Shaurya feels extremely hurt, breaks all the promises and says that he would never ever trouble her in life.

 

 

Dadi on the hand senses something wrong between Shaurya and Juhi and questions the latter about the same.

 

DSC_0858

 

 

What will Juhi say in her response? Also, will Juhi and Shaurya be able to mend their relation in future?

 

 

To know, watch Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani: Mon-Fri at 9:30 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with