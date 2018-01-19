posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 1st, 2018 at 6:40 pm

Avika Gor, playing Anushka on ‘Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani’ is once again winning our hearts through the strong character she is portraying. The character of Anandi from ‘Balika Vadhu’ is still etched in our memories.

The vigor and depth in her acting are quite impressive.

Anushka as a character is a strong willed, brave and an aggressive lady who aspires to fight against all odds to bring justice. So the young Avika is getting trained to do some fight sequences.

But the way Avika is, happy and cheerful most of the times, she shared recent videos in which she is seen having fun doing these stunts with her trainers.

Check them out below.

@rinku_bachan thnk u fr encouraging this madness!💪🏻 A post shared by Avika (@avika_n_joy) on Jan 19, 2018 at 5:13am PST

#behindthescenes .. #justlikethat thnxx @rinku_bachan A post shared by Avika (@avika_n_joy) on Jan 19, 2018 at 4:30am PST

The girl surely knows to make her work interesting!

Watch her on Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani Mon-Fri at 9:30 PM.