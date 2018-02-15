posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 15th, 2018 at 4:46 pm

On Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani till now we have seen how Anushka has gone through a number of challenges in life. She has always believed in justice and continues to fight for the women going through domestic violence in Veerpur.

In the upcoming episodes this week, Anushka comes to know that a man in the village has punished his wife Yashoda by putting chilies in her mouth. Anushka along with Trisha reaches the place and encourages the women present there to take a stand against it.

After a good discussion Anushka succeeds in convincing them to fight against injustice. Yashoda’s husband gets punished by them.

After knowing the whole story, Malhari tells Rantej to take an action against whatever happened.

What will Rantej do now?

