posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 5th, 2018 at 4:00 pm

On ‘Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani’ we saw how Anushka went through several setbacks in life.

In fact in the last week Anushka got the biggest shock after her dadi (Ammaji) went missing.

After going through innumerable challenges in life, Anushka now decides to bring all sufferings to an end. This week we will witness her in a brand new avtaar! She will take complete charge to erode all the evils from the land of Veerpur.

Tonight she intrudes Balwant’s funeral in an unusual outfit playing a dholak. This stuns everyone in Choudhary household.

But Anushka looks thoroughly determined this time.

Will she repeat the history and become like her grandmother?

Check out the latest promo by clicking here!

Watch Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani: Mon-Fri at 9:30 PM!