Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani: A new beginning in Anushka's life.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 21st, 2018 at 2:55 pm

Seems like destiny has something really nice in store for Anushka, after the immense struggle she went through in the past. As she begins a new chapter in her life very soon on Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani!

 

But before that, this week watch Rantej and Malhari plot against Anushka once again. This time the mother-son duo tries to prove in front of all that Anushka is a witch with the help of a Baba (Godman).

 

 

DSC_0398

 

 

Initially her gang members refuse to believe it but Malhari tactfully manipulates them. The Baba eventually gets successful in proving Anushka as a witch; you must watch the episodes to know how that happens!

 

DSC_0083

 

 

Villagers run behind Anushka to kill her and there comes Yuvraj as her shield. But before anything could happen Rantej shoots Yuvraj.  There comes an emotional moment after that where we see Yuvraj asking Anushka to make a promise!

 

 

What is the promise all about? And what is in store for Anushka after this? Watch her new beginning on 23rd March. Click here for more.

 

DSC_0858

 

 

Watch on Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani Mon-Fri at 9:30 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with