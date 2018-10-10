posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 10th, 2018 at 4:37 pm

This week on Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka, we see Kunal taking Nandini to a restaurant for lunch. Mauli along with her friends also happen to be there. Kunal and Nandini are seen feeding cake to each other. Kunal even gifts her a personalized chain with their initials K and N written on it. Her friends see them together and humiliate Kunal in front of everyone. Later, Mauli apologizes to Kunal for what happened in the restaurant.

It’s also Mauli’s birthday this week. Didda plans a surprise for her and asks Kunal to arrange everything. Kunal is awkward and tells Nandini about this. Nandini is seen getting nostalgic thinking about Mauli’s birthday. The next morning, Mauli wakes up in the morning and finds her room decorated and everyone wishes her a very happy birthday. Didda and Radhika get her nice dresses but she refuses to celebrate her birthday. Going forward, they also ask Mauli to come along for family get-together on occasion of her birthday. Nandini and Kunal are arranging everything to give Mauli a surprise. Radhika and Didda reach the party venue and we see a hit and miss between Mauli and Nandini. Mauli watches an AV of her pictures. Later, Mauli and Kunal dance together on a romantic number. During their dance, Nandini arrives there to give Mauli her gifts and watches the two of them together. How does she react to this?

Stay tuned to Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka from Monday to Friday at 11 pm.