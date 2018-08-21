Kunal and Nandini have a moment?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 21st, 2018 at 6:55 pm

This week on Silsila, we see that everyone in the house is affected by the incident. Kunal is worried about Nandini and takes food for her but sees her drenched! Nandini tells him that she wants to leave the house immediately to avoid further problems. Kunal tells everyone that he has found a house for Nandini and asks Mauli and Nandini to visit the house. In montages, we see that Nandini’s house is getting set up. Mauli tells Radhika that she has decided to have a child now and asks her not to share it with Kunal. 

 

Rajdeep gets the lawyer to figure a way because he doesn’t want to give a divorce to Nandini. On the other hand, Nandini and Kunal get locked inside the house accidentally. To reduce the tension, Kunal starts narrating his college incidents. When the electricity goes off, he lights a candle that accidentally falls on Nandini’s saree. What happens next? What does Mauli see when she arrives there?

 

Don’t miss a single episode of Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.

