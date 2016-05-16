posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on May 16th, 2016 at 11:06 am

Krushna donning different avatars on Comedy Nights is nothing new. But the one that he has been seen playing more than once is that of a woman. And when we say woman, we don't mean just one but many different kinds. Take a look at the few women avatars that Krushna has been seen rocking on the show in the past few months.

Krushna's dancing has always been an absolute Paisa Vasool!

When Aditya Roy Kapur had come for the promotions of the movie 'Fitoor' , he too couldn't escape Krushna's clutches. He was seen dressed up in a green outfit dancing to the song 'Pashmina' and got Aditya pretty embarrassed.

LOL! Krushna Abhishek tried to ‘seduce the’ hot ‘Rocky Handsome’ star John Abraham on ‘Comedy Nights Live’ Things definitely got a little steamy on the sets.

Crazy outfits and bright accessories are all an integral part of Krushna's on-stage persona. His crazy housewife character as the popular fictional TV character Tulsi Virani was a hit on the show.

Krushna welcomed the special guests on Comedy Nights Live in his own little quirky way.

Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri casued a laugh riot as they took a dig at the Roadies X4 judges Neha Dhupia and Karan Kundra. We even got to see Krushna's rocking performance with Neha. Their act definitely left us in splits

Krushna can do anything! When Ranveer and Deepika had come for the promotions of Bajirao Mastani, you should have seen the way Krushna went all out with his performance and outfit. He even danced to the song 'Pinga'.

Krushna was caught mocking singer Jasmine Sandlas. The act was absolutely terrific and made the audience and celebrities laugh out loud.

