Krushna ka dance aur Comedy karneeka andaz is what keeps the laugh riot going! Take a look at few of Krushna's guises on the show

posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on May 16th, 2016 at 11:06 am

Krushna donning different avatars on Comedy Nights is nothing new. But the one that he has been seen playing more than once is that of a woman. And when we say woman, we don't mean just one but many different kinds. Take a look at the few women avatars that Krushna has been seen rocking on the show in the past few months.

 

 IMG_5662

 

Krushna's dancing has always been an absolute Paisa Vasool!

 

IMG_9089

 

When Aditya Roy Kapur had come for the promotions of the movie 'Fitoor' , he too couldn't escape Krushna's clutches. He was seen dressed up in a green outfit dancing to the song 'Pashmina' and got Aditya pretty embarrassed.

 

IMG_8030

 

 

LOL! Krushna Abhishek tried to ‘seduce the’ hot ‘Rocky Handsome’ star John Abraham on ‘Comedy Nights Live’ Things definitely got a little steamy on the sets.

IMG_8940

 

Crazy outfits and bright accessories are all an integral part of Krushna's on-stage persona. His crazy housewife character as the popular fictional TV character Tulsi Virani was a hit on the show.

 

IMG_0774

 

Krushna welcomed the special guests on Comedy Nights Live in his own little quirky way.

 

IMG_6516

 

Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri casued a laugh riot as they took a dig at the Roadies X4 judges Neha Dhupia and Karan Kundra. We even got to see Krushna's rocking performance with Neha. Their act definitely left us in splits

 

IMG_3138

 

Krushna can do anything! When Ranveer and Deepika had come for the promotions of Bajirao Mastani, you should have seen the way Krushna went all out with his performance and outfit. He even danced to the song 'Pinga'.

 

IMG_1900

 

Krushna was caught mocking singer Jasmine Sandlas. The act was absolutely terrific and made the audience and celebrities laugh out loud.

 

Do stay tuned for some more crazy avatars of Krushna Abhishek on Comedy Nights Live & Comedy Nights Bachao every Saturday and Sunday at 10PM


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with