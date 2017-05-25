posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 25th, 2017 at 3:59 pm

It’s been a great ride so far on ‘India Banega Manch’ with a lot of exuberant hunarbaazi on display! We’ve had the pleasure of watching some of the most insane feats, inspiring acts and really unique performances that absolutely blew us away! If you thought you had seen everything, think again! There is so much more coming your way. The amount of talent in India is enormous, as is evident from what we’ve witnessed on the show so far and we are still discovering more!

This weekend, India Banega Manch will take the action to Shaniwar Wada in Pune, the historical fortification which was built in 1732. The monumental fortress will become the backdrop of some of the finest performances that will continue to dazzle you! Joining in the fun will be Bollywood stars, Kriti Sanon & Sushant Singh Rajput who will double the entertainment factor!

Here is a sneak preview –

Mona Singh & Krushna Abhishek will set the mood for the day with a fun performance!