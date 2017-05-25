Kriti Sanon & Sushant Singh Rajput Will Up The Fun Factor This Weekend On 'India Banega Manch'

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 25th, 2017 at 3:59 pm

It’s been a great ride so far on ‘India Banega Manch’ with a lot of exuberant hunarbaazi on display! We’ve had the pleasure of watching some of the most insane feats, inspiring acts and really unique performances that absolutely blew us away! If you thought you had seen everything, think again! There is so much more coming your way. The amount of talent in India is enormous, as is evident from what we’ve witnessed on the show so far and we are still discovering more!

 

This weekend, India Banega Manch will take the action to Shaniwar Wada in Pune, the historical fortification which was built in 1732. The monumental fortress will become the backdrop of some of the finest performances that will continue to dazzle you! Joining in the fun will be Bollywood stars, Kriti Sanon & Sushant Singh Rajput who will double the entertainment factor!

 

Here is a sneak preview –

 

_L9A9603
Mona Singh & Krushna Abhishek will set the mood for the day with a fun performance! 
 
 
 
_L9A9648
Spinning the wheel of love! You cannot miss watching this captivating performance by the duo!
 
 
 
_L9A9691
Monumental strength & focus drive this performance! Prepare to be amazed like never before!
 
 
 
_L9A9849
When royal swagger meets traditional folk! Fun times await you!
 
 
 
_L9A9879
What is entertainment without a bit of Krushna's undeniable charm, energy & humour. Never fails to lift our spirits! 
 
 
 
_MG_5228
Sushant Singh Rajput & Kriti Sanon will take your breath away! Catch them in action as they interact with everyone and deliver a wonderful performance!

 

 

Tune in to watch 'India Banega Manch', this Sat-Sun at 9 PM!


