posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on February 9th, 2016 at 8:14 pm

Just a week has gone by since Aradhya found out about her krishndasi lineage and confronted her mother and grandmother regarding the same. The same tradition that her family tried to keep her away from will soon come back to haunt her.

Aradhya who is currently studying will be seen participating in a debate competition in which incidentally she will be given the topic of krishndasis to talk about. Coming from the lineage of krishndasis, there is no one better than Aradhya who understands the subject and is thus seen defending the women who practice the tradition. On one hand, while she is seen defending the women, on the other she is seen condemning the age old ritual and voices her opinion about the need to ban it.

On hearing Aradhya’s defense, Munim decides to spill the secret about her past which in turn leads to a lot of people in college turning against and making fun of her. This goes on for a while but eventually the matter cools down and everything goes back to normal. While, everyone in the college including the teachers accept her family history, there is one person in the college called Mayank who continues to speak ill about her. Aradhya who is known to stand up against bullies doesn’t take Mayank’s behavior too well and ends up slapping him.

Determined to get back at her, Mayank decides to spoil her image in college. He sneaks into her room and accuses her of being the one to have called him to get intimate with him. Now, that everyone is college knows about her family background, will this new allegation turn things against her again or will she be able to resolve and put an end to it once and for all. Stay tuned to Krishndasi to find out what happens next.