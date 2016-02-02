Krishndasi Spoiler: Aradhya finds the truth about her mother's past!

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on February 2nd, 2016 at 12:33 pm

Kumudini and Tulsi have hidden from Aradhya that they two are devdasis. After 21 years, they return to the town of Krishnvasti and are invited by villagers to perform at Tambre’s daughter’s marriage. Initially a little reluctant, Tulsi finally agrees to dance as a devdasi and perform the ‘akhand saubhgyawati’ ritual wherein the black bead from her mangalsutra is added to the bride’s mangalsutra.

DSC_2078

 

Unaware of her past, Aradhya rushes to Krishnavati when the doctor informs her that her grandmother Kumudini is seriously ill only to find out that her mother and her grandmother have hidden a big truth from her. At first her grandmother, shrugs off by saying that her mother is simply getting ready for a wedding function, only when she returns back the second time around on finding her grandmother’s prescription in her tiffin box, that Aradhya realizes the intensity of the entire matter. When Aradhya overhears gossip at the temple where Tulsi is heading with the procession, she breaks down and confronts her mother about it.

DSC_2254

 

Now with Tulsi’s and Kumudini’s past out in the open in front of Aradhya, will they come clean about who they really are? Will Aradhya accept the reality or will she run further away from it?

Don’t forget to watch Krishndasi, Monday to Friday at 10:30PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with