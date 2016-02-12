A love story caught between tradition, customs, hatred and conflict is just beginning to find its wings on the new show Krishndasi. Here is a look at some of the candid moments between Aradhya and Aryan on the show so far.
When Aradhya who is currently studying in college had taken part in a debate competition, Aryan lands up with his friend, Varun to show his love and support for her. Aryan first tried sneaking into the competition and when the security didn’t allow, he dressed up in a burkha just to get inside the auditorium to watch Aradhya during the debate.
Mayank who anted to get back at Aradhya for slapping him after he poked fun of her being from the krishndasi lineage snuck into her room, pretending to be the one called in by her to get intimate with him. Aryan, like a true hero came to Aradhya's rescue and revealed Mayank's drama in front of the whole college.
Aradhya and Aaryan shared some really candid moments before Aradhya decided to leave college and return back to Krishnavati forever. As a parting gift Aradhya gifted Aryan a kandeel and wished him good luck in life to which Aryan replied that whenever he would see a kandeel in the sky, he would remember her. Awww…..
Aradhya left for Krishnavati as soon as she got to know that her grandmother was not keeping well. During her journey to Krishnavati Aradhya's scooty and Aryan's car banged into each other so hard which resulted in their vehicles getting damaged and this led to a huge fight between the two. So, finally the two who were stuck in middle of nowhere and needed a ride back home, pretended to be couple to hitch a ride from a tempo driver . Faith somehow gets both of them together every time!
