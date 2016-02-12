posted by Admin, last updated on February 12th, 2016 at 2:54 pm

A love story caught between tradition, customs, hatred and conflict is just beginning to find its wings on the new show Krishndasi. Here is a look at some of the candid moments between Aradhya and Aryan on the show so far.

When Aradhya who is currently studying in college had taken part in a debate competition, Aryan lands up with his friend, Varun to show his love and support for her. Aryan first tried sneaking into the competition and when the security didn’t allow, he dressed up in a burkha just to get inside the auditorium to watch Aradhya during the debate.