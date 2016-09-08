Kratika is back on Kasam

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 8th, 2016 at 7:21 pm

Look’s like you guys have been missing the blossoming love of Tanu and Rishi aka Kratika Sengar and Sharad Malhotra. Ever since Tanu made an exit from Rishi’s life, fans were left heart-broken. But hold on, we know how to win those smiles back. You wanted Tanu and Rishi to be back on screen? Voila, we got that one covered for you. Yes peeps, Kratika will be back on Kasam soon.

IMG-20160908-WA0005
IMG-20160908-WA0011

How and when? Well, we like to have few things under the belt of mystery. Look out for the upcoming promo on your screens. Keep watching Kasam, Monday to Friday at 10PM, to see Kratika and Sharad back together.


﻿

