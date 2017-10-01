posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 1st, 2017 at 5:06 pm

The season will be truly intriguing as although we have well known celebs entering the Bigg Boss house tonight, we also have some common people of India who will become the part of this season!

We certainly can’t reveal how many housemates are there in total but can definitely hint on a few commoners who have been lucky enough to be chosen!

Jyoti Kumari – who hails from Patna, Bihar is a daughter of a peon but doesn’t shy away from sharing the large dreams she has and aspires to achieve!

Sshivani Durga – another commoner from Noida, who takes a stand for her beliefs and practice she is into against all odds.

Sapna – a dancer from New Delhi gives a strong response to the people who call her dancing vulgar.

Zubair Khan –although having a connection from the underworld, Zubair knows that he has made a name for himself.

The above are just a few names and the various areas they are coming from. There is a lot more happening in tonight’s episode!