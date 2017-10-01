Know some of the commoners entering the Bigg Boss 11 house tonight!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 1st, 2017 at 5:06 pm

The season will be truly intriguing as although we have well known celebs entering the Bigg Boss house tonight, we also have some common people of India who will become the part of this season!

 

We certainly can’t reveal how many housemates are there in total but can definitely hint on a few commoners who have been lucky enough to be chosen!

 

 

Jyoti Kumari – who hails from Patna, Bihar is a daughter of a peon but doesn’t shy away from sharing the large dreams she has and aspires to achieve!

 

NPH_7043

 

 

Sshivani Durga – another commoner from Noida, who takes a stand for her beliefs and practice she is into against all odds.

 

 

NPH_6483

 

 

Sapna – a dancer from New Delhi gives a strong response to the people who call her dancing vulgar.

 

Zubair Khan –although having a connection from the underworld, Zubair knows that he has made a name for himself.

 

 

The above are just a few names and the various areas they are coming from. There is a lot more happening in tonight’s episode!

 

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with