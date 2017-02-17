posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 17th, 2017 at 12:56 pm
Name - Sangeita Chauhaan
Nickname - Priya
Screen Name - Sangeita Chauhaan
Birthdate - 23rd Jan
Favourites:
Colour - White
Food - Indian cuisine (Dal Tadka and Rice)
Beverage - Coconut water or fresh lime water..
Celebrity - Vidya Balan
Song/Genre - Many / enjoy global music
Pastime - Read, Travel, shop, etc.
TV Show - Game Of Thrones
Book - The Secret, Mehula
Holiday Destination - Greece
Sport - Used to play Badminton and Volleyball
Best Friend for Life - Avni
First Crush - Hrithik Roshan
First Love - Parents
Describe Yourself - Honest and Optimist
What did you want to become while growing up? - Actress
Secret talent we should know about - Cooking
Define Love - Can't define but I think... genuine smile, makes u feel good, let's you be yourself and let's you grow as a person.
Things that make you happy - Little little things (cheap thrills) and Nature (sunset, water bodies, etc)
Ideal Date - Quality time with someone who lets you be yourself..
Say something about COLORS - I've been a regular viewer of colors since it's launch.. n now I'm making colourful relationships and memories with this entertainment body.. I'm honoured..
