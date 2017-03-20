posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 20th, 2017 at 12:14 pm

Saturday’s episode of Rising Star came with yet another surprise! With the promos being shown before the weekend episode, there was a lot of anxiousness amongst the audience about the concept of the ‘Red Carpet.’

The episode started with the scene where all the top 16 contestants were seen getting out of the car one after another, receiving a celebrity treatment, signing autograph for their fans. It was simply awesome to watch!

The Red Carpet/ the Red chair round basically involves an idea wherein a singer sings and sets a score/percentage which the next one has to beat in order to remain safe from sitting on the red chair. In this way the lowest scorer of the evening remains seated on the red chair and if he/she is unable to defeat someone else which means the other person scores less than the former, he/she gets evicted from the show.

So, it went on like this yesterday -

Amey Date – He sang ‘Kill Dil’, amazing everyone with his performance and received 89% of votes.



Nikita Boro – Nikita had to beat Amey by scoring more than 89% to avoid the red chair. She sang ‘Barso re’, however could get only 84% of votes. This way she got seated on the red chair as she couldn’t beat Amey.

Ankita Sachdev – The singer from Australia sang ‘Jaadu hai nasha hai’, but this time she could fetch only 82% of votes, due to which she replaced Nikita Boro from the red chair.

Maithili Thakur – She had to score more than 82% i.e more than Ankita, so that she could declare herself safe from sitting on the red chair. Maithili sang ‘Albela Sajan’, astonished everyone by being the highest scorer of the evening by getting 92% of votes.

Rakshita Suresh – 82% still remained the score that one had to beat, or someone who scored less could make Ankita come back and sit on the green sofa. Unfortunately, Rakshita Suresh, who sang ‘Aa Zara’ got only 67% of votes. This made her replace Ankita from the red chair.

Humsufi – The new percentage target was, 67%. Humsufi had to score above that to be safe. The band sang ‘Kinna sona tainu rab ne’ and got 87% of votes. They safely sat on the green sofa post their performance.

Chelsi Behura – Chelsi sang Monali Thakur’s Çham Cham’ and won the hearts of India by getting 88% of votes.

Nitin Nayak – The last performance of the evening was very crucial, as this would decide if Rakshita would stay on the show or no. Nitin sang ‘Yeh honsla’ and managed to score 79%.

Due to the above, Rakshita Suresh remained the least scorer of the evening and had to say good bye to Rising Star last night.