KJo's Kathak Is Going To Make Your Jaws Drop

Get aside everyone. KJo is here to show a Jhalak of his dancing skills. 
Our ever favourite judge, the true spice of JDJ9, is out here to get you to say "OMG! I cannot believe he did that!"

If there is someone who knows how to do something really 'hatke' in a 'fun-tastic' way, it has got to be Karan Johar.

 

 

'Kar Dega Chull' hum sabko with his Kathak on JDJ9 this Saturday at 10PM! Direct-dil se wala dance!


