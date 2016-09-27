posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 27th, 2016 at 11:26 am

Get aside everyone. KJo is here to show a Jhalak of his dancing skills.

Our ever favourite judge, the true spice of JDJ9, is out here to get you to say "OMG! I cannot believe he did that!"

If there is someone who knows how to do something really 'hatke' in a 'fun-tastic' way, it has got to be Karan Johar.

'Kar Dega Chull' hum sabko with his Kathak on JDJ9 this Saturday at 10PM! Direct-dil se wala dance!