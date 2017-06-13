posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 13th, 2017 at 4:12 pm

Manveer Gurjar, shot to fame as a commoner on Bigg Boss season 10, he also became the winner of the season. Manveer is also one of the khiladis on the upcoming show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 8, which is happening in Spain this year.

All the participants are currently in Spain and having a great time even when they aren’t shooting!

Everyone has gelled well with each other, and it’s quite evident as the participants have been posting their videos and pictures on the social media.

It’s also Manveer Gurjar’s birthday today! And this is how the celebration took place over there -

Here is a wish for my newest friend @imanveergurjar Happy bday brother.. may this bday be as much fun as u urself are. Kamaal ka banda hai tu yaara.. #happybirthday #manveer A post shared by Karan Wahi (@imkaranwahi) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

Happy birthday @imanveergurjar .. it has been a crazy ride with you buddy !!! Have an amazing year ahead 🎉🎉 A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

Our best wishes on your birthday Manveer!