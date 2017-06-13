Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8: This is how Manveer Gurjar brought in his birthday!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 13th, 2017 at 4:12 pm

Manveer Gurjar, shot to fame as a commoner on Bigg Boss season 10, he also became the winner of the season. Manveer is also one of the khiladis on the upcoming show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season  8, which is happening in Spain this year.

 

All the participants are currently in Spain and having a great time even when they aren’t shooting!

 

Everyone has gelled well with each other, and it’s quite evident as the participants have been posting their videos and pictures on the social media.

 

It’s also Manveer Gurjar’s birthday today! And this is how the celebration took place over there - 

 

 

 

 

Happy birthday @imanveergurjar .. it has been a crazy ride with you buddy !!! Have an amazing year ahead 🎉🎉

A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

 

manveer-gujar-birthday-celebrations-with-khatron-ke-khiladi-contestants_32b81fc63305879e62a932d845153432

 

Our best wishes on your birthday Manveer!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with