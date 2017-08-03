posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 3rd, 2017 at 5:41 pm

We need not mention that the show will be back once again this weekend with some more mind-blowing stunts challenging our khiladis with difficulties that will go a notch higher from the previous weeks. When the game gets tougher naturally the one facing them needs to be all the more stronger than ever before.

The show also comes up with new surprises, and the contestants go dumbfounded manier times due to this.

So quickly giving an idea about what Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 is bringing in this weekend, Karan Wahi will face his ultimate fear of animals. He would be seen gearing up for the task but just a few moments later he would express about his difficulty in dealing with the given task. Will he give up or would still go for an attempt?

Hina Khan will be seen breaking down during the scary coffin task, must say you should not give it a skip. Also you will get to see how she overcomes her fear of snakes.

Interestingly there would be a task that would involve the bulls, quite famous in Spain, and our khiladis will try saving themselves from their attack.

And this is not the end; catch Rithvik Dhanjani this weekend doing some hilarious mimicry on how the contestants eat their food followed by other species on how they gulp their food.

These are just some parts of the massive entertainment you are going to have coming weekend!

Do not miss watching Khatron Ke Khiladi – 8

Sat-Sun at 9 PM!