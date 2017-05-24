posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 24th, 2017 at 3:56 pm
The show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is immensely popular for the spine chilling stunts it comes up with every season. The celebrities who participate make every episode even more exciting for us to watch. As an audience who wouldn’t love their favorite celebs doing some real daredevil stunts and nothing being fake?
The show has its own theme every season and an exclusive location, where all the thrilling stunts take place.
Very soon Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 will go on air! This time the theme will be PAIN IN SPAIN, for the action packed reality show, which clearly means all the acts will happen in Spain this season.
As per the latest updates, the contestants have already reached Spain and are all geared up to get into some real action.
Although the theme for the season is ‘Pain in Spain’, the participants neither seem to have wrinkles on their foreheads fearing the upcoming challenges nor they feel afraid to do the dangerous acts never tried before, in fact they all are having a great time together bonding and gelling with each other before the shoot.
The participants this time are – Geeta Phogat, Manveer Gurjar, Shibani Dandekar, Lopamudra Raut, Monica Dongra, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Hina Khan, Shiny Doshi and Shantanu Maheshwari.
Action director ROHIT SHETTY is coming back this season!
