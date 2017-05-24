posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 24th, 2017 at 3:56 pm

The show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is immensely popular for the spine chilling stunts it comes up with every season. The celebrities who participate make every episode even more exciting for us to watch. As an audience who wouldn’t love their favorite celebs doing some real daredevil stunts and nothing being fake?

The show has its own theme every season and an exclusive location, where all the thrilling stunts take place.

Very soon Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 will go on air! This time the theme will be PAIN IN SPAIN, for the action packed reality show, which clearly means all the acts will happen in Spain this season.

As per the latest updates, the contestants have already reached Spain and are all geared up to get into some real action.

Although the theme for the season is ‘Pain in Spain’, the participants neither seem to have wrinkles on their foreheads fearing the upcoming challenges nor they feel afraid to do the dangerous acts never tried before, in fact they all are having a great time together bonding and gelling with each other before the shoot.

The participants this time are – Geeta Phogat, Manveer Gurjar, Shibani Dandekar, Lopamudra Raut, Monica Dongra, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Hina Khan, Shiny Doshi and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Action director ROHIT SHETTY is coming back this season!

Have a look at some of their latest pictures and videos directly from Spain -

#paininspain with @realhinakhan ☺️🤗 A post shared by geeta phogat (@geetaphogat) on May 20, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

#khatronkekhiladi8 @niasharma90 @shinydoshi15 @geetaphogat @rithvik_d @ravidubey2312 @shantanu.maheshwari @lopamudraraut A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 22, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

And the journey beginssss.. love power protection and strength to all of us.. #khatronkekhiladi8 @colorstv A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 23, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

Sargun ki film ka gaana in malaga.......love this #spain #kkk8 #familydimember @sargunmehta @rithvik_d @lopamudraraut @shinydoshi15 @imanveergurjar @imkaranwahi A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on May 23, 2017 at 2:53am PDT

No one i'd rather do this with... #KKK8 @monicadogra #Dmoney #thatbrowngirl @colorstv here we go...👯🖤 A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on May 22, 2017 at 12:23am PDT

#Dmoney and shibs taking over Spain... how we do @monicadogra 🖤👯 #SoWePutOurHandsUpLikeTheCeilingCantHoldUs A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on May 21, 2017 at 1:33am PDT

I seriously don't know how to take a video 😆 A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on May 23, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Meet my new amigo Luis ! When the DJ becomes your buddy he only plays your tracks 🎼 #lastnight #party #puertobanus 😎 A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on May 23, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Meet the champion!! @geetaphogat 🏅 A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on May 22, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Bracing ourselves!! The last warm up.!! What's coming.!! #kkk8 #Day1 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on May 24, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

And the drill starts today!!! @colorstv #kkk #PainInSpain @ravidubey2312 @shibanidandekar @monicadogra @realhinakhan A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on May 23, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

See them very soon!