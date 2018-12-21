posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 21st, 2018 at 12:39 pm

Mumbai, 20 December 2018: In the wilderness of Argentina, 12 daredevil challengers must test their grit and give the best ‘performance’ of their lives being totally unprepared. An amalgamation of thrill, adventure, courage, entertainment and a whole lot of fear, COLORS brings to you the 9th season of the stunt-extraordinaire show, MARUTI SUZUKI – ARENA presents “Khatron ke Khiladi”. With Jigar pe trigger as the theme, the series will see Rohit Shetty once again don the mantle of the Host and the Stunt-Architect in this journey. Produced by Endemol Shine India the show will premiere on 5th January and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm only on COLORS.

With the God of Action Rohit Shetty headlining the show, the contestants will be pushed beyond their comfort zone to face their most dreaded fears and emerge victoriously. The season will see an eclectic mix of celebrity contestants take up the most daring challenges and throw a curve ball at the viewers with their steely resolve. Whether it is Bigg Boss famed Vikas Gupta and Sreesanth, dance sensation Puneet Pathak or the lissome Shamita Shetty, every contestant will fight to win the coveted title. Joining them are TV’s first lady of comedy Bharti Singh with husband Harsh Limbachiya, television beauties Jasmine Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit and Avika Gor and the heartthrobs of the small screen Aly Gony, Zain Imam and Aditya Narayan. Together, the audacious khiladis will battle it out in Argentina braving high-intensity stunts under Rohit Shetty’s instructions.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria – Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of our most awaited properties and even after 9 years, this marquee show continues to pique viewer interest and engagement. The iconic show with its edge of the seat and thrilling stunts has proven to be a motivation for each of its celebrity contestants who face their greatest fears in this challenging show. We are sure that this edition of this high-octane action-adventure reality series will bring to life unmatched scale and pulse racing challenges that are sure to enthrall our viewers.”

Speaking on the launch, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment said, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of our most awaited shows.”Over the years it has proven to be a motivation for the celebrity contestants to face their fears. We have a very interesting mix of contestants this season. The most unusual suspects like Bharti Singh and Sreesanth who have challenged themselves to fight their fears head-on. Every year we work meticulously to scale up the show and ensure that it allures rural and urban viewers alike. Argentina has always been a tough terrain. That coupled with tough tasks, minus temperatures, nerve-wracking stunts along with the company of deadly animals, creepy crawlies makes this show a great disruptor. Rohit Shetty is a natural host which makes the show even more entertaining.”

Ace Director Rohit Shetty, who has become synonymous with the show, having hosted 4 out of the previous 8 seasons, said, “The untamed terrains of Argentina, the high intensity of stunts and the brave hearted contestants is what this season is all about. After the last season, this time we have taken the stunts to a new level which will challenge the contestants and make them test their boundaries. I am confident that the show will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats and they will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making each contestant perform their stunts”

Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India said, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of Endemol Shine India’s most loved and popular shows on Colors. With every new season we ensure that we push the boundaries of action and entertainment and make the show larger than life. Season after season, it is thrilling to see the contestants revel in overcoming their fears despite the extremity of the challenges and coming out more confident than ever with every new stunt. This year our khiladis will battle it out in the raw and unexplored milieus of Argentina. Watch them jump from higher heights, dive into deeper waters and face innumerable phobias making it the most exciting season you’ve ever witnessed”.

Mr. R.S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited commented, “We at Maruti Suzuki have been continuously evolving our marketing initiatives to target our core audience effectively. With the expansion of the new Maruti Suzuki Arena channel, we are driving towards a more dynamic and youthful imagery. With our associations, we aim to connect with the ever changing mindset of today’s youth. We have now partnered with Khatron Ke Khiladi which resonates with our brand proposition of performance and is an apt fit with consumers who are individualistic, experiential and like to challenge themselves”

Watch the contestants experience new challenges that will force them to redefine their definition of fear, forever. MARUTI SUZUKI – ARENA presents “Khatron ke Khiladi” premiers on 5th January 2019 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.