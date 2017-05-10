posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 10th, 2017 at 3:35 pm

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most thrilling and action packed reality show on Indian television. The show has always delivered some really high octane thrills with crazy, never seen before stunts that gets your heart racing. Now it’s coming back bigger and even better, with season 8. Rohit Shetty is back as the host and ready to put the contestants through a range of challenging trials. The theme of the new season is ‘Pain in Spain’. Yes, the next destination is Spain!

The show has taken us to some very exotic locations before, and this time it’s taking the action to the majestic European country of Spain. The vast and beautiful terrain with a number of amazing locations is guaranteed to make things even more exciting. The show will push the limits even further to raise the stakes for our daring contestants. Speaking of which, here are the 12 contestants of the new season who are ready to experience some ‘Pain in Spain’ –

Geeta Phogat

An internationally acclaimed wrestler, Geeta Phogat won India's first ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. She is also the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for the Olympic Summer Games. Aamir Khan’s 2016 movie Dangal was inspired by the story of her life.

Manveer Gurjar

Bigg Boss’ common man champion and quality entertainer, Manveer Gurjar. He was a contestant and winner of the Television reality show Bigg Boss season 10.

Shibani Dandekar

The gorgeous singer, anchor, actress and model. Shibani began her career working as an anchor in American television. She has also been a part of the reality TV show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Lopamudra Raut

The stunning Indian model and beauty queen. She represented India at Miss United Continents 2016 pageant and was crowned 2nd runner up. She was among the top five finalists on Bigg Boss 10.

Monica Dogra

An American singer and actress of Indian origin. She is one half of the Mumbai-based electronic rock duo 'Shaa'ir and Func'. She made her acting debut in the Bollywood film 'Dhobi Ghat'.

Nia Sharma

A popular Indian television actress. She made an appearance in season 2 of the show 'Comedy Nights Bachao' as various sketch characters.

Ravi Dubey

An Indian model and television actor. He appeared as a panelist in the season 10 of the show 'Bigg Boss'.

Karan Wahi

An actor, model and host. He made his Bollywood movie debut with a supporting role in Habib Faisal's romantic comedy film Daawat-e-Ishq in 2014. He also appeared in the show, 'Comedy Nights Bachao'.

Rithvik Dhanjani

An Indian television actor. He won third place in the television dance competition series 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5'. He has worked in two short films 'Jo Hum Chahein' and 'Aftermath Mumbai'.

Hina Khan

An Indian television actress who appeared as a celebrity panelist on Bigg Boss 10. She has been spending a lot of time in the gym to prepare for her reality show stint.

Shiny Doshi

An Indian television actress and model who has appeared in some really popular television shows.

Shantanu Maheshwari

An Indian television actor, dancer and choreographer. A hip-hop extraordinaire! He participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 9) as a celebrity contestant where he emerged as one of the top 3 finalists.

This version of Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be extraordinarily fun! With stunts that will pull everyone out of their comfort zone and test a person’s physical and emotional limits, expect to see some unbelievable things that will have you clutching your seat. The stunts are designed to tap into the visceral fears of the contestants and watch them overcome them. Flying to Spain might sound like a fun idea, but things will be very different for the contestants. They have a whole lot of surprises waiting for them!

Get ready to witness some intense stuff! Khatron Ke Khiladi – Season 8 is coming soon!