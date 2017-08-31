Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: This week will be full of 'torture' for the Khiladis!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 31st, 2017 at 2:11 pm

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 has got better week after week, the brave performances on some of the most dangerous stunts have only made these khiladis more tough and fearless.

 

36ac4078-0916-436a-a7e9-1d9e9a6fa0d5

 

But the coming week will get a notch higher with the difficulties to be faced while performing the stunts. The week is called torture week, all set to test the patience and tolerance power of the khiladis. Now this is something extremely hard. The khiladis’ emotions and endurance would be churned to an extent wherein they would be forced to give in, and that’s the test all about!

 

979ef57b-63d2-4ad4-822c-d71673e448d0

 

Their real selves and the endurance level would be shown when the contestants would have to deal through the electric shocks, bee attacks and many more torturous tasks that you will get to see this weekend.


You will for sure have gooseflesh while watching these performances.

 

To know whether your favorite khiladi performs up to the mark or no, tune into Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

 

Sat-Sun at 9 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with