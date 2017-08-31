posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 31st, 2017 at 2:11 pm

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 has got better week after week, the brave performances on some of the most dangerous stunts have only made these khiladis more tough and fearless.

But the coming week will get a notch higher with the difficulties to be faced while performing the stunts. The week is called torture week, all set to test the patience and tolerance power of the khiladis. Now this is something extremely hard. The khiladis’ emotions and endurance would be churned to an extent wherein they would be forced to give in, and that’s the test all about!

Their real selves and the endurance level would be shown when the contestants would have to deal through the electric shocks, bee attacks and many more torturous tasks that you will get to see this weekend.



You will for sure have gooseflesh while watching these performances.

To know whether your favorite khiladi performs up to the mark or no, tune into Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Sat-Sun at 9 PM!