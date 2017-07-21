Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 - Test of fear begins this weekend!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 21st, 2017 at 5:28 pm

Real action will begin this weekend when the 12 contestants will come forward to test their own fear. The best thing about ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ as a show is that the contestants never get a hint of what’s coming their way. The fear that they will have to face eventually is something that is kept hidden until they come on the ground.

 

 

IMG_2497

 

 

Courage is not about not feeling the fear, but courage is something that helps one to face the fear head on.

 

 

IMG_2881

 

 

All the contestants this season are geared up to take on the challenge, come, what, may!

 

 

IMG_2799

 

 

The first weekend of the eighth season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ would be full of excitement and nervousness, as being the very first time for the contestants, testing on the ground of one’s capability of keeping one’s composure, patience and worry aside, to be able to focus of what’s being given and how to win over the same.

 

 

IMG_1818

 

 

You will be at the edge of your seats this season!

 

Not to miss on the pranks and gags that will come as breather during the breaks, you are going to thoroughly enjoy them as well!

 

 

Do not miss tuning in Sat-Sun at 9 PM for all the action!


﻿

