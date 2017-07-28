posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 28th, 2017 at 5:57 pm

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 started with a bang last weekend! The khiladis kept the audience totally gripped with their stunts. In short, the show had a very successful start.

This weekend on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’ we will see some more bravery of our khiladis, they will prove that they aren’t just good performers in their respective fields of work but true fighters with a go-getter attitude too when it comes to dealing with some real khatra!

With some phenomenal stunts that we are going to see in the two exclusive episodes, we will also see some moments of comedy and masti on the show.

Rohit Shetty is quite known in giving surprises that astonishes everyone!

In the episodes this weekend we will see two hilarious pranks on Manveer Gurjar and Hina Khan. To give slight hint, in one of the scenes Manveer will be seen having a bath under a shower in an open space, Rithvik and Karan would secretly keep pouring shampoo on him keeping Manveer confused why the foam isn’t getting washed! Hilarious isn’t it?

And not to miss on Hina Khan, Rohit’s favorite for pranks and surprises this season,

​who​ will once again be asked to sing her favorite song ‘Lag jaa gale’, but this time the actress would be seen skeptical, smelling some danger for sure!

And what happens after that is the real surprise which we won’t reveal!

Know yourself by watching ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’

Sat-Sun at 9 PM!​