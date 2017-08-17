posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 17th, 2017 at 1:39 pm

Rohit Shetty as a host and an established filmmaker knows very well how to keep the audience engaged throughout the show. That being his specialty; makes his fans and followers love him all the more.

He made a comeback on the show after two years and no wonders the fans went gaga over the fact!

This week is very special, with some exclusive stunts and tasks lined-up for our khiladis, our host Mr. Rohit Shetty will take us down the memory lane. He will be sharing about his childhood, when he used to accompany his father, a well-known action director of his time on the sets. Rohit would share how keenly he used to observe the fight sequences that had superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, and later would pose innocent questions at his father when the shoot used to get over.

Further he would also share a funny experience that happened while filming the song ‘Gerua’ with Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. You must watch the episode to know what the funny element in that was!

Experiences can be sweet and sour. Mr. Shetty would also share about an unfortunate incident that happened on the sets of ‘Chennai Express.’



You definitely cannot miss on these heartwarming stories. Also to know your favorite director/host’s life a little more closely.



Watch the two episodes bringing in a lot more khatra this weekend!



Tune in time, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!​