posted by Shambhavi, last updated on September 27th, 2017 at 6:00 pm

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 gave us thunderous entertainment throughout the season, wouldn’t you agree?

The show remained unparalleled for the kinds of thrills, excitement, action and fun it involved. There hasn’t been a moment of boredom in any of the episodes till now but we remained on the edge of our seats!

Every year the show has gone a notch higher in its entertainment quotient, hence has remained a super hit amongst the viewers.

This is the final week of the eighth season and with the five finalists – Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Monica Dogra and Ravi Dubey the show has now reached its culmination when a winner would be declared on this weekend.

Every finalist fought tooth and nail to reach to this level and extremely well deserves the winner’s trophy.

Hence we bring the reason why each one deserves holding the winner’s prize.

Nia Sharma – Even after multiple evictions from the show, Nia didn’t get disheartened. She kept going with the same vigor and spirit. Her never giving up attitude even made her win the ticket to finale, making her the first finalist this season. Not to give up no matter is one of the core traits of a winner, isn’t it?

Hina Khan – The season was certainly a roller coaster ride for Hina as she often got surprises by the host Rohit Shetty. On a serious note, Hina has been one of those contestants who although freaked out seeing creepy crawlies, never stepped behind when it came to performance. She dared to overcome all her fears for the moment and challenged herself head on everytime. With this attitude she clearly makes herself a winner!

Shantanu Maheshwari – The soft natured Shantanu, who is ever smiling is one of those contestants who everyone is fond of; and gets along with. With altogether a new platform, stunts weren’t easy for Shantanu, however he kept surprising everyone with his stupendous performance even during the most dreadful moments. Rohit Shetty even called him the ‘silent killer’ from the very beginning of the season. With his track record from the season, he sure and shot is a winner!

Ravi Dubey – Ravi definitely kept pushing himself to the limits whole season. He grew as a performer with an exceptional endurance within himself. Audience looked up to him for his comedy and mimicry that made everyone burst out laughing! But he always played seriously. He can be called as a winner for the composure he maintains during the most trying times and this quality is something all of us should have.

Monica Dogra – Monica has always believed in being brave. With the stunts such as the ones involving crashing the cars or a bike on a narrow rig on a high rise, Monica has always been seen keeping her focus in her performances, and this very factor led her win one stunt after another. Focus is extremely important to be successful and Monica has held on to that always.

We wish great luck to each finalist! May the best khiladi win!

