posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 24th, 2017 at 4:35 pm

You must be wondering what is ‘Head-on stunt week’ all about?! Well, this weekend on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 we will see two khiladis coming face to face yet again. A clash between two contestants doing the same stunt to defeat the other just like we see in lawn tennis, chess etc.

A clear victory and defeat is what we are going to witness!

Some more innovative stunts are lined-up for this weekend astonishing the khiladis and testing their fears!

Apart from that you should not miss on Hina Khan’s ‘Rone ki acting’!

Shockingly Karan Wahi will be seen breaking down during one of the stunts, eventually fainting on ground! Followed by an emotional moment for other contestants seeing their friend in such a state.

Oh, you want to see Ravi Dubey’s mimicry once again? That’s there for you as well! But we are certainly not revealing whom he is going to copy this time. It’s a surprise!



Wait and watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 8

On Sat-Sun at 9 PM!