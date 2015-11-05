posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on November 5th, 2015 at 6:12 pm

Popular Bollywood actress, Tanisha Mukherjee was amongst one of the top three finalists of Bigg Boss season 7, where she survived more than 100 days inside the house and gained a lot of appreciation. Now she is back with a bang on Colors and is all set to bring the daredevil inside her out on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Below are the excerpts from a conversation with the actress-

What does Khatron Ke Khiladi mean to you?

It means scary and I just want to turn around the other side and run in the opposite direction.

Describe in one word how your journey will be?

For me its “Challenge”

On a scale of 'Brave' to 'Dare devil', where would you place yourself?

Honestly, I am coward. I won’t rate myself as a dare devil but relatively a brave person.

Which is your biggest phobia?

Biggest fear is not living my life to the fullest.

Which kind of stunt you think is going to be a cake-walk for you?

There’s no such stunt at all. I am a very girly person who likes partying and all like holding tea parties but doing these stunts will be totally different for me. But I believe it will be fun as I have recently shot for an action movie.