posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on November 5th, 2015 at 6:12 pm
Popular Bollywood actress, Tanisha Mukherjee was amongst one of the top three finalists of Bigg Boss season 7, where she survived more than 100 days inside the house and gained a lot of appreciation. Now she is back with a bang on Colors and is all set to bring the daredevil inside her out on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Below are the excerpts from a conversation with the actress-
What does Khatron Ke Khiladi mean to you?
It means scary and I just want to turn around the other side and run in the opposite direction.
Describe in one word how your journey will be?
For me its “Challenge”
On a scale of 'Brave' to 'Dare devil', where would you place yourself?
Honestly, I am coward. I won’t rate myself as a dare devil but relatively a brave person.
Which is your biggest phobia?
Biggest fear is not living my life to the fullest.
Which kind of stunt you think is going to be a cake-walk for you?
There’s no such stunt at all. I am a very girly person who likes partying and all like holding tea parties but doing these stunts will be totally different for me. But I believe it will be fun as I have recently shot for an action movie.
